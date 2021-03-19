Windsor-Essex Stays in Red-Control, but Some Rules Loosened

Windsor-Essex will be staying under the Red-Control Level of the Reopening Act, but there is a silver lining.

The province has agreed to loosen some restrictions for those under the Red-Control and Orange-Restrict Levels.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, capacity limits for indoor dining can be 50 per cent of usual capacity as long as physical distancing is maintained.

However, the total indoor capacity cannot exceed 50 people in the Red-Control Level and 100 at the Orange Restrict Level.

Areas still under the Grey-Lockdown Level will not be allowed to dine indoors, but will now be allowed to dine in outdoor settings where physical distancing is being maintained.

Seating rules include:

Limiting tables for indoor dining to members of the same household with exemptions for patrons who live alone and caregivers;

Limiting tables for outdoor dining in Grey-Lockdown to members of the same household with exemptions for patrons who live alone and caregivers; and

A sign posted by the establishment in a visible location that states maximum capacity.

Full rules can be found on the ReOpening Ontario Act website.

Chatham-Kent, Brant County, Leeds, Grenvill and Lanark are all moving into the Red Control Level

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is moving into Orange-Restrict.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, North Bay Parry Sound District, Porcupine Health Unit and Timiskaming Health Unit are all heading into Yellow Protect.

Those areas will move into their new level of the Reopening Ontario Act Monday at 12:01 a.m.