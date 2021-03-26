Windsor-Essex Stays in Red Level, Province Adjusts Rules

As expected, Windsor-Essex will remain in the Red Control Level of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework for another week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit told AM800 News the region is close to qualifying for a move to Orange, but still needs to lower numbers a bit more.

On Friday the province announced Hamilton will move into the Grey-Lockdown Level and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move into the Red-Control Level after the weekend.

The province also adjusted rules for outdoor weddings, funerals and religious services across all levels. According to the release, capacity limits will now be based on, "the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance."

The release goes on to say those rules only apply to services, not receptions and social gatherings of any kind.

Changes go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Grey Lockdown rules have also been adjusted to promote fitness and mental health during the pandemic, those changes allow for more personal services to resume and will go into effect at different points in the coming weeks.

Changes can be found on the provinces website.