Windsor-Essex Students Heading Back to In-Person Learning Monday

Students in Windsor-Essex can return to school next week.

The province says schools in 13 public health units can re-open on Monday, February 8, but those in COVID-19 hot spots including Toronto, Peel and York must wait until after Family Day.

Locally, students have been working from home since December 14.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said returning kids to school safely is crucial for their development and mental health, but schools will close again if COVID-19 cases jump.