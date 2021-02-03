Windsor-Essex Students Heading Back to In-Person Learning Monday
Students in Windsor-Essex can return to school next week.
The province says schools in 13 public health units can re-open on Monday, February 8, but those in COVID-19 hot spots including Toronto, Peel and York must wait until after Family Day.
Locally, students have been working from home since December 14.
At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said returning kids to school safely is crucial for their development and mental health, but schools will close again if COVID-19 cases jump.