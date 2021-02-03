iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor-Essex Students Heading Back to In-Person Learning Monday

am800-news-covid-kid-school-bus-face-mask

Students in Windsor-Essex can return to school next week.

The province says schools in 13 public health units can re-open on Monday, February 8, but those in COVID-19 hot spots including Toronto, Peel and York must wait until after Family Day.

Locally, students have been working from home since December 14.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said returning kids to school safely is crucial for their development and mental health, but schools will close again if COVID-19 cases jump.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE