Windsor-Essex Teachers Preparing for January

Teachers in Windsor-Essex are preparing for virtual learning to kick off the school year in 2021.

As heard on AM800 News on Monday, the provincial government announced a province-wide shut down starting December 26, meaning elementary schools will move to online learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, after which students will return to in-person learning.

Local Elementary Teachers Federation (ETFO) President Mario Spanuolo says it doesn't make sense to his members why staff and students will be back in the classroom before the lockdown is over.

"These decisions were things that we could have been discussing and consulting on prior to these announcements and there was a lack of that," he says. "I know there were a lot of rumours about what would happen after the break but it's just very ironic that on the first day of what's supposed to be a holiday break, the government made an announcement which confused everyone."

Spanguolo says there are a lot of things that don't add up when it comes to why students will be allowed back in the classroom in the new year.

"On the one hand we're being told during the holidays to stay away from family and friends yet, they're telling us that a week after the holiday break we can go back to in-person learning when kids can technically be in a class of 30, yet they couldn't do that with their family the week before."

When it comes to preparing, Spagnuolo says there is a lot of stress and anxiety among his members not truly knowing what January will look like.

"For example, some of our members are very concerned about will they have access to their school building? Because some of our teachers do not have internet where they're able to do synchronous teaching from their home, not all families have that capability either," he says.

The province-wide lockdown will take effect at 12:01am on December 26 and will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi