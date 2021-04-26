Windsor-Essex to get Increase Supply of Pfizer Vaccine

The CEO for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the region's vaccine supply will increase next month.

Theresa Marentette says Windsor-Essex will receive 22,000 doses of vaccine the week of May 3 and the week of May 10.

She says the additional vaccine will be Pfizer.

Marentette some of the vaccine is for residents in the hot spot postal codes.

"The vaccine some of it is allocated specifically to the hot spot postal code areas and so we are working on all those plans right now and as Dr. Ahmed said, the majority of that will be distributed through our mass vaccination sites in Windsor and in the county," says Marentette.

She says with the additional vaccine, the health unit is looking at doing pop up vaccination sites.

"We are talking right now about plans to do a pop up in the downtown area," she says. "So we're just trying to finalize those details but we are looking at doing one or two."

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit heard from the Ministry of Health about the vaccine increase.

"With the additional doses that are coming into Canada, since we have hot spots in our region, so they will be supplementing our supply with additional doses and that's why, one of the reason we want to make sure we want to assure our community that we will have enough vaccine," says Dr. Ahmed.

The region has been receiving up to 12,000 doses of vaccine per week. The supply is expected to go down following the increase.

The health unit says 138,370 Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 13,584 have received both doses.