Windsor-Essex to Lose Five Community Newspapers

The editor of the Kingsville Reporter and town Mayor Nelson Santos admits it's a hard day for the community newspaper industry.

On Tuesday, Postmedia announced it was shutting down 15 community newspapers in Ontario, including five in Essex County.

The Kingsville Reporter has been in business for 144 years and Santos has worked there for 29 years, most recently as its editor.

"The response has been very supportive, first shock because it is a long standing newspaper," he says.

He says community newspapers are the lifeblood of a community because it gives families a connection to the community with coverage of local stories and special events.

He says the paper is subscription-based so moving forward, it will have to look at refunding its readers.

"It is a tough time," says Santos. "There is so much to take into consideration, for me it has been the heart and soul of being connected to the community and I have truly enjoyed and appreciate the opportunity of serving with the Kingsville Reporter."

There are six people working at the Kingsville reporter, between full-time staff and freelance reporters.

Postmedia CEO Andrew McLeod says the company has seen significant losses in ad revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 30 people will lose their jobs between the 15 community newspapers that are closing with their last publication on May 4th.

Locally, the Lakeshore News, LaSalle Post, Tecumseh Shoreline Week and Tilbury Times are affected.

