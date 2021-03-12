Windsor-Essex to Stay in Red-Control Level

A move out of the Red-Control level of the Reopening Ontario Act isn't in the cards for Windsor-Essex.

Officials made the call Friday that will see Essex County stay at its current level through St. Patrick's Day.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's Manager of Epidemiology Ramsey D'Souza says Windsor-Essex remains on the bubble under the current framework.

"We're still in the criteria for red for some indicators, whereas other indicators may also see us in the orange category as well," says D'Souza.

Changes to the framework were also announced Friday, "allowing weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies to allow for up to 15 per cent total occupancy indoors, or up to 50 people outdoors under the Grey-Lockdown level."

Lambton Public Health will enter the Grey-Lockdown level, Northwestern Health Unit will move into Red-Control and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will head into Yellow.

All changes go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Windsor-Essex has now been under the Red-Control level for five weeks.

The updated restrictions under the Reopening Ontario Act can be found at www.covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions.

The updated framework under the Reopening Ontario Act. March 12, 2021 (Photo via www.ontario.ca)