Windsor-Essex Tops 13,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

The local health unit has announced 28 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, one is related to an outbreak, nine are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community and 13 are still under investigation.

There are now 290 active cases in the community.

41 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,014 cases since the pandemic began with 12,342 listed as resolved.

There are two outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with four workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 382 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.