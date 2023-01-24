Windsor-Essex under snowfall warning

A snowfall warning is now in effect for the Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park and Windsor - Leamington - Essex County regions.

According to Environment Canada, a Texas low tracking northeastward is expected to bring significant snowfall to the area with total amounts near 15 cm expected on Wednesday.

Snow is supposed to begin falling early Wednesday morning, lasting until late on Wednesday night.

EC says to be prepared to adjust your driving with the changing road conditions, prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.