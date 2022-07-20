Windsor-Essex under Tornado Watch

Keep an eye on the sky today.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent saying conditions are favourable for winds up to 110km//h, nickel to toonie size hail and strong tornadoes.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says storms are developing in lower Michigan are expected to affect the area this afternoon and this evening.

He says the activity is expected to continue off and on through the afternoon and evening hours.

"The activity should start to weaken as we get into the evening hours and then we are setting ourselves up for more sunshine in the way to finish off the work week for both Thursday and Friday, but again staying very warm and humid as we finish off the work week," Coulson said.

He says Environment Canada will continue to provide updates.

"It is a Tornado Watch in effect talking about potential for these storms, but if these storms do in fact start developing that Tornado Watch could be upgraded to either a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or a Tornado Warning."

Coulson says since the storm cells are developing in lower Michigan, it means the activity is coming from the west.

"We could start to see certain cells popping up in and around the Windsor area over the course of the next few hours and then as the afternoon moves on so of those storms could become even more intense and that arises that risk of tornados," he added.

Environment Canada says the greatest probability of tornadoes will be mid to late afternoon.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.