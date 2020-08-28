Windsor-Essex United Way Provides Backpacks for Success

More than 1,500 kids will have one less worry thanks to the United Way of Windsor-Essex's Backpacks for Success program.

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 received backpacks and supplies at schools in downtown and west Windsor and Leamington this week.

United Way CEO Lorraine Goddard says assuring kids have those supplies is one less worry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gift cards were handed out for those who didn't receive a backpack.

The backpacks were handed out over the final week of the Summer Eats for Kids Program that provided more than 4,500 food boxes to kids and families across WIndsor-Essex.