Windsor-Essex Veterans speak about service above self

Veterans from across Windsor-Essex are reflecting on what Remembrance Day means to them.

Several took part in a Zoom chat hosted by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to discuss their military service, the impact it had on their lives and what Remembrance Day means to them.

Many of the veterans who took part in the session took note of their responsibility as a new generation of veterans, to not only remember those who served and sacrificed, but also upholding the traditions and memories of those veterans from the First World War, Second World War and Korean War who are no longer alive.

Sergeant Nick Kennedy, Windsor Regiment, Veteran, believes Remembrance Day will first and foremost always be a day to remember service above self.

"To me it's becoming more and more about keeping the spirit alive," he continued. "To teach the new generation, the younger kids what it's all about and how we understand it."

Master Corporal Mike Akpata, an Afghanistan Veteran and LaSalle Town Councillor, took part in the Zoom chat hosted by Dilkens.

"Your worship, when the City of Windsor was one of the first municipalities to put Afghanistan on the monument, I choked up. Because sometimes you wonder if people care, sometimes you wonder if the sacrifice you make is worth it. This community proves everyday your worship that they care and that it's worth it," Akpata stated.

He says when the public demonstrates that they shall never forget, it fills his heart with a smile.

"Remembrance Day is a team effort and those crowds speak to the Canadian ethos of team and one. Nobody cares if your black, nobody cares if you're male, nobody cares what your religion is that day. You've served this country and you're part of the greater purpose and I choke up on Remembrance Day because that's what I get from it."

The City of Windsor will be holding a Remembrance Day service at the downtown cenotaph on Nov. 11.

The city says residents are able to attend but is also encouraging them to participate virtually as the service will be streamed live. More details can be found here.