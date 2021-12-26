Windsor-Essex will remain a 'sellers market' in 2022: WECAR president

The new president of the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors expects it will remain a "sellers market" in this area in 2022.

Elica Berry, with JUMP Realty, is the new head of the association representing 1,300 members across the region.

Berry says the market for buyers over the past few years has been very different due to the multiple offers.

"Trying to figure out how the market is doing with purchase prices, that's the difficult part because it changes constantly. You really can't figure out what the formula or anything is on what to offer on particular homes with the prices increasing as much as they are," she says.

Berry says they're not expecting any big changes in the market in 2022.

"Hopefully everything will stay status quo in the economy. We don't expect anything to change it to a buyers market, it's still going to be a sellers market," she says.

She also expects the market to continue to do what it's been doing.

"The average sale price in our board is $590,000. From last year to this year, it was an increase of approximately 36 per cent in sale price," says Berry.

She adds that anyone out there looking to buy a home, just needs keep on plugging until they get their dream home.