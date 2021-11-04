Windsor-Essex women encouraged to get screened for cervical cancer

Health officials across Windsor-Essex are trying to get more people checked for cervical cancer as the region has recorded a drop in screenings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to a reduction in screening over the pandemic, Pap tests in the region have dropped 37 per cent from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, there were 15,794 fewer Pap tests conducted in the region than in 2019.

As a result, the Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program in partnership with the Rapid Assessment and Management Program (RAAMP) Clinic is offering cervical cancer screening through Pap tests for people in the area who do not have a family doctor.

Cervical cancer can be caused by infection with human papilloma virus (HPV). Doctors say screening with a Pap test is the most effective way to find cell changes in your cervix which may lead to cancer.

An all-woman team of Primary Care Providers at the RAAMP clinic speak a variety of languages (including English, French, Italian, and Arabic) will provide cervical cancer screening for individuals who do not have a primary care provider.

Patients with Primary Care Providers can call their family doctor or nurse practitioner to book their cancer screening at their earliest convenience or request access through RAAMP if there are any barriers in obtaining cervical or any cancer screening assessments.

To book a cervical screening appointment at the RAAMP clinic, please follow the steps below:

How to book:

• Those with a cervix aged 21 to 69

• Have not had a Pap test in 3 years

• Book online: www.getcheckedwindsor.ca

• Call: 519-252-9861 ext. 5

• Please note – parking will be free of charge and provisions for transportation can be provided.