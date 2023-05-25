iHeartRadio
Windsor Express and London Lightning heading to Game 5 of NBLC finals


The Windsor Express have held on for one more game in the National Basketball League of Canada's championship finals.

Windsor claimed victory of Game 4 on Thursday evening at the WFCU Centre, winning 110-102 over the London Lightning. 

The two teams will now head to Game 5 to determine who will be the NBLC champions. 

In the first quarter, the Express held a lead of 26-16. 

At halftime, the Lightning took the lead but kept it close at 52-50. 

After the third, the two teams were tied at 82-82 before Windsor claimed victory. 

If Windsor wins the finals, it would be the first time since 2015 that the Express will win the title. 

Game 5 now shifts to London at Budweiser Gardens on Friday night.

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

