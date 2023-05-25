Windsor Express and London Lightning heading to Game 5 of NBLC finals
The Windsor Express have held on for one more game in the National Basketball League of Canada's championship finals.
Windsor claimed victory of Game 4 on Thursday evening at the WFCU Centre, winning 110-102 over the London Lightning.
The two teams will now head to Game 5 to determine who will be the NBLC champions.
In the first quarter, the Express held a lead of 26-16.
At halftime, the Lightning took the lead but kept it close at 52-50.
After the third, the two teams were tied at 82-82 before Windsor claimed victory.
If Windsor wins the finals, it would be the first time since 2015 that the Express will win the title.
Game 5 now shifts to London at Budweiser Gardens on Friday night.
Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.