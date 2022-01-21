Windsor Express back for a 10th season

The National Basketball League of Canada is postponing the start of its 10th season.

The season will now begin on February 21 (Family Day) instead of February 5.

The league has scheduled two matinee games for opening day.

The Windsor Express travel to Sudbury to take on the Five and the London Lightning visit the KW Titans.

The NBL of Canada cancelled its 2019-20 season in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to resume.

The league says a revised schedule will be released at a later date.

The Windsor Express take on the Sudbury Five at the WFCU Centre on February 17, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)