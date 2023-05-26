Windsor Express fall 126-88 to the London Lightning in the NBLC finals

The Windsor Express have fallen to the London Lightning in Game 5 of the National Basketball League of Canada's championship finals 126-88.

The series shifted to London Friday evening, where the two teams battled for the NBLC title.

The Express were able to force a Game 5 after their 110-102 victory on Thursday evening at the WFCU Centre.

In the first quarter, the Express were trailing slightly at 25-19.

By halftime, the Lightning were leading 48-37.

After the third, London had quite the lead with 97-64 before claiming victory 126-88.

The Express won the NBLC titles in 2014 and 2015, their first two years after joining the league.

The Windsor Express posted to social media a photo of the final score, captioning the post "congrats goes to the London Lightning".