Windsor Express holding Skilled Trades Expo this week

The Windsor Express, local labour leaders, and community partners will be hosting the ‘Express To The Trades’ - Skilled Trades Expo for local grade 7 to 12 students this week.

The Skilled Trades Expo will be held prior to the Express' game against the Sudbury Five on Wednesday, April 20.

It's free for all students and includes two tickets, one for student and one for parent/guardian, a student food voucher, swag bag, and an entry into a draw for St. Clair College Scholarships.

Students from across Windsor-Essex in grades 7 to 12 can register for the Skilled Trades Expo online here.

Doors open at the WFCU Centre at 5 p.m. with the Expo taking place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before tip-off at 7 p.m.

Express president and CEO Dartis Willis says they're excited to welcome this partnership with local labour leaders.

"With the recent developments in Windsor-Essex, the skilled trades are of even more importance in providing positive outcomes for our community," he continued. "This event will provide an opportunity for students to learn more about the skilled trades in an interactive, informative, and fun environment."