Windsor Express hosting free Family Day game

The Windsor Express is inviting area families to join them for a free game and activities on Family Day.

Events on Monday Feb. 19 will feature a Parents vs Kids basketball camp to be held prior to tip-off against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans at 2 p.m.

"Family Day allows for families to come together and spend quality time with each other," President and CEO Dartis Willis said. "With the support of community partners, we hope to bring the Windsor-Essex community together on Family Day and create lasting memories by providing a free game to all families."

A limited number of free tickets are available in person at the WFCU Centre Box Office during the following times:

February 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

February 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

February 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

and on the day of the game from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Courtside tickets are also available for purchase starting at $35.