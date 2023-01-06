Windsor Express is getting ready for the new season

The Windsor Express held their first preseason practice on Thursday — preparing for the tipoff to their 10th season. The team is sporting a new team logo and has some special events planned, but still unannounced, to mark 10 years in the National Basketball League of Canada.

The Express will be on the road for their first game of the season on Jan. 14 against the Sudbury Five. The Five will then make a trip to Windsor for the Express home opener at 7 p.m., on Jan. 27 at the WFCU Centre.

Head coach Bill Jones had both old and new players working hard on getting his players on track.

"So it's my job as coach to get them into shape — so, we're doing that now," said Jones.

He added, "We're also trying to prevent injuries because guys aren't in the best shape yet. So, it is a balancing act, trying to get them ready to play our first game (Jan. 14) and then not getting them injured as well."

For Jones, his team’s preseason focus is on the present moment and being positive.

"It's fun and I'm looking forward to a good, exciting season," said Jones.

Windsor Express home tickets are available online on the Windsor Express website.

