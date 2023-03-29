Windsor Express player named NBLC 'Player of the Week'

A Windsor Express player has been named the National Basketball League of Canada's 'Player of the Week'.

Billy White was announced 'Player of the Week' for the week ending March 26.

This is the seventh time that White has earned the honour in his NBL Canada career.

He averaged 26.3 points, 10 rebounds and 8.7 assists in three Windsor Express road games against the TBL's Newfoundland Rogues.

That three-game stretch also allowed White to reach 202 regular season games played, the seventh NBL Canada player to reach that mark.

White is a 6'8'' power forward who played collegiately at San Diego State University.