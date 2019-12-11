Windsor Express Proposing to Revitalize Windsor Arena

The Windsor Express are leading a push to revitalize Windsor Arena.

It's one of the Expressions of Interest that's being shortlisted by the City of Windsor, which is the current owner.

The building at the corner of McDougall Ave. and Wyandotte St. E. was built in 1927 but has been unused for several years.

Project lead Mario Iatonna says they're waiting for the next step in the process.

"The E.O.I. process, we've made our submission to the city" explains Iatonna. "We've been informally advised by the city that we're one of the shortllisted proponents. We're waiting for formal confirmation of that and we're looking to engage with the city for further discussions."

Iatonna says there's been a rendering in the boardroom of JP Thompson Architects.

"When you walk into that and we bring people in there to show them, they're just blown away" says Iatonna. "This is not something they imagined, people have thought Windsor Arena was dead we were going to tear it down. We're here, at least I'm here I know and the others on the team are here to build legacy. We don't want to see that building come down."

Express owner Dartis Willis says there's a lot of enthusiasm about the idea.

Architects rendering of the revitalized Windsor Arena as a basketball facility, December 2019 (courtesy JP Thompson Architects)

"The responses that we get are incredible in regards to the downtown core, to the space itself" says Willis. "They see a dual partnership, the opportunity for us and the opportunity to bring it back, so they're excited about it because it meant a lot to a lot of pepole."

Willis explains the Express will only use the space for basketball about 10 per cent of the time so the design is flexible as a multi-use space.

The proposal has seating for 1500 people initially and retractable seating.

Conceptual drawing of game night at Windsor Arena, December 2019 (courtesy JP Thompson Architects)

There would also be opportunity for retail, restaurant or other commercial space in the building.