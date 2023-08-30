Windsor Express to play in the Basketball Super League for 2023-24 season

The Windsor Express is switching leagues for the upcoming season.

The Express announced on Tuesday that they will play in the Basketball Super League for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 11-year franchise will join other teams located in Canada and the United States for the BSL.

Former National Basketball League of Canada franchises in London, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Sudbury will be united with teams in Quebec and Newfoundland, with more teams to be announced soon.

The Express will anchor the only market straddling the two countries.

By joining the Basketball Super League this will provide the team more exposure and will contribute to an increased visibility and engagement, and will also provide greater entertainment value for fans in Windsor and Essex County and southeast Michigan.

The Windsor Express looks forward to continuing the fanbase expansion coming off a run to the Championship Finals in 2022-23.

Details regarding season ticket memberships and Premium Partnerships will be released soon.