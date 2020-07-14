Windsor Facing $30-Million Deficit due to COVID-19

Windsor city council now has a better idea of the financial impacts from COVID-19.

A report presented to council on Monday shows a $52-million deficit, but administration was able to reallocated some funds, bringing the deficit down to about $30-million.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis says city staff did their best to reduce the hit on the city's bottom line.

"There's about $17-million in mitigation from the administration side of things that was accomplished through grants from senior levels of government," he says.

Francis says the city has lost some key revenues from the pandemic.

"Lost revenue from the tunnel, the casino, the airport, community centres, hockey rinks and swimming pools; just everything combined," he added.

Francis says things could get worse before they get better and he expects the deficit to climb even higher heading into the fall.

He's calling on upper levels of government to assist the municipality.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi