Windsor Falls to New York in League of Legends Action

In a best of 3 series, the City College of New York blanked the University of Windsor 2-0 after 1 hour and 57 minutes of play in League of Legends.

In game one Windsor's head coach Ali Abduelmula said "The Lancers had a great start with Tyler Hong 'Young Tiller' and Mark Barkou 'Brasilian Goku' playing exceptionally well however, the enemy Jungler got ahead early on, which gave him the flexibility to carry his team to the win."

In Game 2: Firas Al-Khulaidy "yourboyelmo" held his ground and kept up with their Challenger mid-laner along with Hong early on though their enemy Jungler took over to lead his team to another win.

The Lancers return to Ontario Post-Secondary Esports (OPSE) League action against the #1 ranked Western Mustangs this Thursday, January 28 at 8:00 p.m. via a live match-up online at Twitch.TV/OPSESports



with files from Jeremy Renaud Esports Coordinator - Lancer Gaming