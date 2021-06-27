Windsor Family Receives Pride Community Hug

More than 50 cars drove by their home on Tuscarora Street near Pierre Avenue Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. to show support.

Aaron Bergeron and his husband Ken Grundy are the fathers of two boys, Aiden and Corbin. As heard on AM800 News, their home and their neighbours' property were the target of homophobic slurs and vandalism for nearly six months.

Reaching out to the community for help was the right decision, according to Bergeron.

"Which is the most important thing. It was really isolating to have this happening and not really have anyone to turn to other than the police, who were doing everything they could," he says. "The community came out rallying behind us and helped us so much."

Bergeron says many people in the community face the same challenges every day. He hopes the support his family received will encourage those who are suffering in silence to ask for help.

"Even if you don't want to share it yourself, ask someone else. Contact me; I'm on Facebook and all the social media platforms. I will help you as best I can and I will be a voice, I have a loud one," he says. "Just don't be afraid because you're not alone."

An 18-year-old Windsor, Ont. man was arrested and charged for allegedly vandalizing Bergeron and Grundy's home last month.

The same man was charged after allegedly vandalizing Windsor, Ont's, Trans Wellness Ontario office in February.

Nancy Campana with Run for Rocky organized the drive-by-hug with the help of the Trans Wellness Ontario and resident Mel Lucier.