Windsor fifth highest area for people under the age of 34 living at home

According to data released by Statistics Canada this week, the Windsor area is the fifth highest in the country for young adults living at home with their parents.

In the Windsor Census Metropolitan Area, 44.7 per cent of people under the age of 34 lived with their parents in 2021.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Mike Moffatt, the senior director of policy and innovation at the Smart Prosperity Institute, says these trends are being seen the most in southern Ontario.

He says in addition to Windsor, the other highest areas include Barrie, Oshawa, Toronto, and Hamilton.

"We're seeing these big trends as real estate prices get very expensive in southern Ontario that young people in particular are having to make choices like live with their parents longer or live with a roommate," he says.

Moffatt says the Census can tell us the what but not the why for this issue.

But he says data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has shown that southern Ontario has some of the lowest housing supply in the country relative to the population.

"You've just got a booming population in southern Ontario and we're not building the homes necessary to keep up with that. It's not surprising, whereas in Quebec, which has pretty much the lowest real estate prices in Canada you see the lowest proportion of young people living with their parents and that's probably not a coincidence."

Moffatt says it's not just on the buying a home side either, they're seeing rents go up dramatically as well.

He says both the provincial government has talked building 1.5 million new homes over the next ten years, while the federal government has said we need to double housing supply.

"We're starting to see our policy makers both in Ottawa and Toronto sort of recognize the problem, but we've got a long way to go to actually solving it."

Windsor also has the fifth highest income inequality out of major cities in the country, according to Statistics Canada.