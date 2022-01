Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the 1100 Block of Erie Street on Saturday January 8.

Crews were on the scene at around 5 a.m. and worked on ventilation and overhaul before putting the fire out.

The fire was put out at around 8:30.am. and the section of Erie Street was closed for several hours until it reopened at around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The estimated cost of property damages are yet to be confirmed.