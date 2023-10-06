Windsor Fire and Rescue urges residents to practise safe cooking during Fire Prevention Week

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is urging everyone in Windsor to practise fire safety while cooking during Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week runs from October 8 to October 14, and this years focus is safe cooking, as cooking remains the leading cause of residential-loss fires in Ontario.

Unattended cooking, distractions, and being under the influence of alcohol or other substances leave you unprepared to act in the event of fire.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is reminding residents to never leave the kitchen when the stove is on as fires can start fast and can spread before you are aware.

A variety of events during Fire Prevention Week are being held starting Tuesday until Saturday. These events range from fire crews answering fire safety questions, fire extinguisher training, open houses at all seven fire stations, fire truck tours, among many other events.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Jonathan Wilker, Deputy Chief of Support Services at Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, says safe cooking is this year's focus.

"This year we're focusing on kitchen fires or kitchen safety because cooking remains the leading cause of residential fires in Ontario. So, we're just asking people to practise some simple tips, some simple fire safety tips, while they're cooking."

He says there are many tips to prevent cooking fires.

"The major thing that we worry about is unattended cooking. So, we just want people to be when you're cooking don't be distracted, don't leave anything unattended, and avoid clutter around the work space definitely. Just simple tips like not wearing loose fitting clothing when you're around the stove."

Wilker says there are many events being held throughout next week.

"You can come out and see us at the two malls, Devonshire Mall and the Tecumseh Mall. We'll be there Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of next week. So, we'd love people to come out and see us and talk about kitchen safety."

Residents are also being reminded to ensure that a working smoke alarm is installed on every storey of your home, and tested at least once a month.

A full list of events can be found by clicking here.