Windsor Fire community mourning after loss of one of their own

An early morning tragedy in LaSalle has impacted the firefighting community in Windsor.

Windsor Fire & Rescue confirmed to AM800 that the 59-year-old Amherstburg man killed in a single vehicle crash on Friday morning was firefighter Jamie Tesolin.

The Ciociaro Softball Complex posted to social media on Friday, saying they were shocked and disappointed to be sharing the news.

In the post, they extended their deepest sympathies to his friends, family, and all of his brothers and sisters within Windsor Fire & Rescue.

According to the Ciociaro Softball Complex, Tesolin had been been manager of a Monday co-ed team for the past number of seasons.

They described him as someone who had always been a champion for fair play, exemplified sportsmanship and leadership, and that he will be sorely missed by all.

Tesolin was apparently also active in the local hockey scene as a referee.