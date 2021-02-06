Windsor Fire Crews Battle Two House Fires Friday

Windsor Fire and Rescue was kept busy Friday afternoon with a pair of house fires.

The first, in the 2600-block of Tourangeau Rd.

That fire started just before 4pm in the chimney of a home with the cause listed as accidental.

No one was hurt, but damage is estimated at $70,000.

Just minutes later, crews were called to the 500-block of Campbell Ave and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

One man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation while a dog passed away in the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is attending the scene Saturday to determine the cause and damage.