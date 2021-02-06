iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor Fire Crews Battle Two House Fires Friday

AM800-NEWS-house-fire-Campbell-Ave-February-5-2021

Windsor Fire and Rescue was kept busy Friday afternoon with a pair of house fires.

The first, in the 2600-block of Tourangeau Rd.

That fire started just before 4pm in the chimney of a home with the cause listed as accidental.

No one was hurt, but damage is estimated at $70,000.

Just minutes later, crews were called to the 500-block of Campbell Ave and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

One man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation while a dog passed away in the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is attending the scene Saturday to determine the cause and damage.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE