Windsor Fire crews dealing with fire on the corner of Felix and Edison

Windsor Fire crews are dealing with a fire on the city's west end.

The fire on the corner of Felix Avenue and Edison Street, near the 3200 block, broke out just before 2 p.m.

Officials are asking people to stay clear of area while crews work.

Crews are doing overhaul, and while some units are being released ladder operations are still underway.

The fire was fully involved when crews arrived.

Officials say the fire was in abandoned house and there were no injuries.

- with files from @_OnLocation