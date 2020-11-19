Windsor Fire Opposes Bridge Company Application to Allow Hazardous Goods

There's more push back against an application by the Ambassador Bridge Company to allow hazardous materials on the bridge.

Last month, city council supported a motion from Detroit council in opposition and now Windsor Fire and Rescue Service is also chiming in.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says there are several concerns including the bridge not having a chemical containment system in place.

"There are three risers on the Canadian side of the bridge where we have the ability to pump up to the bridge in three locations," he says. "But it doesn't provide full coverage across and it's not a permanent supply."

According to Lee, another major issue is that there is no permanent solution in place for pumping water in the event of a fire.

"If there is a leak of hazardous materials or chemicals, there isn't a containment system on the bridge to stop that chemical from going into either the river and the water supply or on to land around the university."

Lee says there are just too many unknowns.

"We wouldn't know what the chemical is and what mitigation procedures would be depending on what the chemical is and any resulting evacuations or fallout area," he adds. "How we would deal with that situation with it not being contained, it's unpredictable."

The bridge company has sent a request to Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer's office, requesting a ban on the transportation of hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge be overturned.

Since the bridge opened in 1929, hazardous materials labelled as corrosive, flammable or explosive have not been permitted.