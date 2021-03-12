Windsor Fire Reminds Residents to Change Smoke Alarms

Windsor Fire and Rescue is reminding resident to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as we spring ahead.

Clocks roll forward one hour Sunday at 2 a.m. and Windsor fire wants everyone to mark the occasion by adding new batteries or swapping out alarms in need of replacement.

According to the release, working smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas.

Windsor fire says carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.