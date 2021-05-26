Windsor Fire Reminds Residents to Purchase Certified Smoke and CO Alarms

Windsor Fire and Rescue is asking residents to ensure they're buying certified smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

According to the release, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the use of online shopping.

Windsor fire is joining Health Canada in warning residents that all alarms are not equal and they must have a Canadian certification mark in order to be used in your home or office.

Alarms that don't meet Canadian performance standards could "fail or operate incorrectly," according to the release.

The release goes on to say Items that have been certified to work in a accredited laboratories will have a (CSA, cUL, ULC or cETL) verification symbol on the product.