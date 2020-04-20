Windsor Fire Urging Residents to Cook Safe After Two Kitchen Fires

Windsor Fire and Rescue is urging residents to never leave cooking food unattended after a pair of kitchen fires Monday night.

The first took place just before 7pm in the 1600-block of Ouellette Ave at the Marine City Apartments.

Crews were able to get the blaze on the first floor under control quickly and there were no injuries.

Less than an hour later, a call came in from a high rise in the 1400-block of Ouellette Ave.

Fire officials say that fire in a third floor apartment was knocked down quickly as well with no injuries.

Damage estimates are not yet known for either fire.

Several safe cooking videos can be found at windsorfire.com.