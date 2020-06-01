Windsor Firefighter Passes Away
Flags have been lowered to half-staff at fire stations across the city after the passing of a Windsor firefighter.
In a tweet, Windsor Fire and Rescue stated, Chris Parent lost his battle with cancer.
The tweet says, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris' family during this difficult time."
Parent was 46-years-old.
He leaves behind his wife Jacqueline and his two children, Ethan and Ally.
Mayor Drew Dilkens also shared a post on social media saying "we mourn the tragic loss of firefighter Chris Parent who dedicated 15 years to protecting our community."
LaSalle fire, Tecumseh fire along with Windsor police and other emergency personnel from across the province have shared messages and tributes on social media.
A private funeral service will take place.
Parent's obituary states, a celebration of life will take place at a later date