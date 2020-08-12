Windsor Fitness Centre Ready to Reopen with Safety Measures in Place

The owner of two fitness centres in Windsor is calling Stage 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 recovery plan a "blessing" for his business.

Windsor-Essex entered Stage 3 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday which means businesses like gyms can reopen.

CEO of True Fitness, Luis Mendez, says the past few months have been extremely difficult for his operation, staff and clients.

"We've been waiting eagerly and patiently over the last month it seems like so now we can basically open up our facility and start getting our members using our services and basically getting their physical fitness going again," says Mendez.

He says there are a number of new policies and procedures in place along with new cleaning methods at both of his locations.

"Physical distancing, cleaning before and after use of the equipment. We have some special sprayers and disinfectants so we could do large area spraying a couple times a day to decrease the probability of the virus being transmitted here in our clubs," says Mendez.

He says also he's going to work with his members who don't feel comfortable heading back to the gym.

"We have a lot of members in the third generation here, third age population that do not feel safe coming back right now, so we've had to provide them with alternate options such as our online training, and or putting their membership on hold until they feel comfortable to come back, says Mendez.

True Fitness has a location on Tecumseh Road East at Norman, not far from Pillette Road.

The second location is on Ouellette Avenue near Park Street.

Fitness centres across the province closed back in March when the province issued its first State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.