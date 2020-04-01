Windsor Food Bank Shifts to Drive-Thru Model

The Unemployed Help Centre's food bank in Windsor is adjusting its operations to deal with COVID-19.

Instead of the grocery store model, it is now a drive-thru which began Monday.

Centre Assistant CEO Maxine Deleersnyder, says this ensures that people get the food they need and keeps staff and volunteers safe.

She says tents and pylons have been posted, and the food box is placed in the trunk of a vehicle after the driver answers some questions such as their name, address and the number of people in the household.

Deleersnyder hopes the drive-thru model helps to offset the closure of some local food banks.

"Some of them have had to close because they are not able to operate safely or do not have the capacity due to the lack of resources with staff and volunteers," she says.

Deleersnyder says this new model keeps everyone safe.

"We have somebody who actually takes the boxed items which have been pre-packaged for the various family sizes and they are popping that into their trunk, so there is no physical contact," she adds.

Two inspectors from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit visited the new model at 6955 Cantelon Drive to ensure it meets all necessary guidelines.

Deleersnyder says this service is vital since there is expected to be an increase in usage at food banks.