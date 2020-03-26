Windsor Ford Plants Set to Resume in April

Production at Windsor Ford plants is tentatively set to resume April 20.

A deep clean of the plants is underway according to Unifor Local 200 President John D’Agnolo.

"Obviously this virus is very serious, so for the whole week, we've had members throughout the plant cleaning absolutely everything from the panels, to the rails to the machines," he says.

Ford plants in the U.S. are expected to start the week before, according to D’Agnolo, who says that date of Aptil 20 is tentative.

"As of right now it's the 20th, so hopefully they can get this virus under control and we can all get back to work," says D'Agnolo.

The automaker suspended production at the Windsor plants on March 19.

Production was originally set to resume on March 30.

There are roughly 1600 Ford workers in Windsor-Essex including temporary part time.