Windsor Ford Workers Donate to United Way

Ford workers in Windsor are coming through for the United Way.

Workers at both plants have raised more than $539,000 for this year's campaign.

It's slightly down from last year's total of $562,000

Unifor Loal 200 Chairperson for the Essex Engine Plant Kevin Bell says workers deserve all the credit.

"They step forward every year with their donations and their support for the United Way," says Bell. "With the canvassers going out there and talking to them and letting them know what the United Way is all about, they come forward."