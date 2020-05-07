Windsor Ford Workers to Produce 2.75-million Face Shields 

Ford workers in Windsor are making more face shields for frontline health care workers.

The automaker announced on Thursday that it is increasing production to deliver 2.75-million face shields to frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Employees at Windsor's engine plant are working to assemble the protective equipment to distribute across the country after the plant retooled its operations in early April to make the face shields.

Production was suspended in March at two plants in Windsor due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was also announced on Monday that Windsor Mold Group has signed a contract with the Federal Government to provide over 2 million face shields to frontline healthcare workers.