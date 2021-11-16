Windsor forms COVID-19 recovery task force as city emerges from pandemic

It's been nearly two years since COVID-19 hit Windsor, but the city is now starting to look beyond the pandemic.

Commissioner of Legal and Legislative Services Shelby Askin-Hager says it's been a learning experience for all those involved and with the situation slowly improving, staff have began work on what recovery is going to look like.

The city has formed a COVID-19 recovery task force to guide and coordinate the recovery process.

Askin-Hager says staff have never dealt with anything like this.

"Prior to the pandemic, when we thought of emergencies, it was a lot easier to understand when we would shift from response mode to recovery mode," says Askin-Hager. "So the fire would be out or the storm would be passed, the floodwaters would have receded. This is a very complex emergency, however, and therefore it's not particularly a clear line."

She says it's hard to say when a full-scale recovery can begin.

"Numbers continue to rise and fall in a wave pattern, which means that sometimes we're able to move forward, sometimes we have to stop and mitigate a deteriorating situation and take a step back," she says. "As we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, it's normal for us to have a shift from recovery to response and back to recovery again."

Askin-Hager adds, it's unfortunate, but COVID-19 is likely here to stay in some form.

"We need to also be cognizant of the fact that COVID is very likely to become endemic, which is a condition that's always going to be with us in some way and that is going to also shape how we conduct our business into the future," she says. "So that's something we have to take into consideration as we devise all of our plans for the future."

The new COVID-19 recovery task force will focus on the key areas of financial, social, community and operational recovery.

Askin-Hager says the team will also be evaluating the way the city handled the pandemic to identify any improvements that can be made for the future.