Windsor Gets Nearly $5-M in Transit Funding

Transit Windsor will be getting a $4.5-million share from the provincial Gas Tax program.

Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney announced on Thursday that Ontario is providing $375-million through the program to help 109 municipalities across the province to operate and expand public transit.

According to the province, the funding can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

Funding for the Gas Tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year.

Municipalities supporting public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected.