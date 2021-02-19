Windsor Grandmother Scores $100K Playing Encore

A grandmother from Windsor is $100,000 richer after choosing to pay an extra $1 playing Lotto Max.

Seventy-six-year-old Diana Damphousse decided to play the Encore and matched the last six of seven numbers in order on Jan. 15.

Damphouse she was checking "a bunch of tickets" when she realized she hit it big.

"All of a sudden I see 'Big Winner - $100,000'. I gave it to the clerk and the machine froze. Everyone was congratulating me - it was really fun," she says.

Diana said she called her daughters right away. "We were all screaming with excitement!"

The mother of two says life will be a lot more comfortable with an extra $100,000.

Damphousse plans to save most of the money for the future.