Windsor Gym Owner 'Angry and Disappointed' with Third Lockdown

The owner of a downtown Windsor gym is reeling after learning he'll have to shut down for another month.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed the province will be heading into a third lockdown that will see personal services and gyms close Saturday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Luis Mendez owns True Fitness at 443 Ouellette Ave. and tells AM800 News the province is unfairly targeting gyms and fitness centres again.

"Anger is what comes to mind with the blanketed approach that Doug Ford and the government has taken," he says.

Mendez says small businesses and gyms have gone the extra mile to show they should be allowed to stay open.

"We have complied with all the stipulations that have been put in place so we can continue to run our businesses when we've been allowed to be open," says Mendez. "Gyms, small retail and restaurants are not the contributing factor behind spreading the virus."

Retail outlets will be allowed to open with strict capacity limits and workplaces will also resume if a safe environment can be provided.

Ford told media the closure of non-essential services is designed to prevent people from congregating in public unless it's absolutely necessary Thursday.

Ontario went into the shut down level of the province's COVID-19 reopening framework Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.