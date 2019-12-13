Windsor High School Collects 28,000 Canned Goods for Charity

The St. Vincent De Paul Society is celebrating a windfall of canned goods this holiday season thanks to some west Windsor students.

Assumption Catholic Secondary School's Canfest shattered last year's total of 12,000 cans by collecting a 28,000 cans in 2019.

Canfest Chair, Derin Yilmaz says everyone from the teachers to the students chipped in.

"We show how much of an impact we can have on society and it really just feels amazing" he says.

Yilmaz is due to graduate in the spring but the Grade 12 student says the future of Canfest is still bright.

"I have Grade 11's right now that I'm trying to teach the ways on how to work everything, so hopefully next year's going to be even more of a success than this year," he added.

Yilmaz says the group didn't reach their goal of 35,000 cans, but there's always next year.