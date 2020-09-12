Windsor Hobby Shop Sees Upswing in Sales during COVID-19 Pandemic

A Windsor, Ont. hobby shop is seeing a huge upswing in sales.

Shirley Gagnon has operated Windsor Hobbies at 3895 Tecumseh Rd. E. for more than 40 years — and with kids staying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic — she's seeing a lot of new faces in her shop.

"Summer isn't normally a busy time for these indoor projects: plastic model kits, trains and puzzles and such," she says.

Gagnon tells AM800's Dan MacDonald Show a lot of parents are looking for constructive activities for their kids.

"Wanting to get their kids into doing something to get away from the TV, so they're coming in and buying models they can sit down and do with them, which is lovely," says Gagnon. "Model kits, model trains, puzzles, paint by numbers, brushes, tools ... just pretty much everything in store."

Gagnon says kids take very little away from watching TV for several hours, when they spend that time building something, it can last forever.