Windsor Home Gets New Landscaping, Trees Stolen Two Weeks Later

A local firefighter is not happy after someone stole some new landscaping additions at his grandmother's home in Windsor.

Adam Kunder, who also owns Kunder Landscape & Design Inc., says he recently did work at his grandmother's house on Victoria Avenue near Montrose, because she was spending more time outside due to COVID-19.

Kunder says her landscaping was nearly 20 to 30-years-old and he wanted to give it an update for her birthday and Mother's Day.

The work included a new layout with new plants, trees and stones.

But two weeks later, he received a call from his grandmother saying, someone stole four of the expensive trees.

"She woke up in the morning and came outside and someone had actually gone in and dug out, four of the trees, basically the four most expensive trees that were in the landscaping," says Kunder. "They'd gone and taken them out, and basically just left these big dirt holes."