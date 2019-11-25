Windsor Homicide Investigation Expands to LaSalle

A homicide investigation that began in Windsor a year ago, has now led investigators to the town of LaSalle.

Last Thursday and Friday, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch conducted a number searches on several properties in LaSalle in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Jerome Allen.

The mobile command bus, the Windsor Police Search and Rescue and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft system were used.

Allen was last seen in west Windsor in October 2018.

Police have not been able to find a body or a crime scene.

Windsor Police Sergeant Steve Betteridge says there are a lot of unanswered questions about this investigation.

"It is a very challenging investigation because as our community knows this began as a missing person report and as the investigation progressed, it was classified as a homicide investigation," he says.

A $5,000 reward remains in place for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Allen's murder.

Three people had been arrested in the disappearance, but since then, the charges have been withdrawn in court.